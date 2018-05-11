Children nearly caught in crossfire of parking lot shooting in Cleveland

EMBED </>More Videos

Bullets fly in wild shooting, narrowly missing young kids (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
Newly released surveillance video shows a gunfight in the parking lot of a Cleveland convenience store.

Several people, including small children, were nearly caught in the crossfire. The shooting happened on Feb. 19.

Video captured three cars pulling into the parking lot and the pole inside opening fire on two vehicles.

WEWS-TV reported that windows were blown out while bullets ricocheted off the back of the building.

The driver of the red car was eventually able to pull off but the gunfire kept coming.

In the video, you can see victims ducking for cover and the last car finally drive away.

One person was injured in the shooting. Police arrested the victim after he was identified as one of the drivers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsshootingu.s. & world
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News