Suspects shooting at robbery victim hit girl in washateria parking lot

Southeast officers are at a shooting 8500 Broadway. 7 year old female shot and transported to the hospital. 202 pic.twitter.com/cp5a2ZgaQ9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery after being caught in the middle of a gunfight during a robbery in southeast Houston.This happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Broadway where two suspects robbed an older man. Police say the victim then started following the suspects."They thought he was trying to catch up with them. They started shooting at the intersection of Rockhill and Broadway," HPD's executive assistant chief Troy Finner said.Police say the 7-year-old girl, who was in the parking lot of the washateria, was hit in the stomach by one of the bullets fired. The young victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover."Thank god she's going to be all right, but imagine what her parents are going through?" Finner said. "It's bad enough we're dealing with COVID-19 and everyone trying to keep them in the house and keep our distance."According to police, the suspects are believed to be two black males, who left the scene in a 2005 or 2007 silver Malibu."Don't think that, with what's going on in Houston and around the nation, that the Houston Police Department is asleep," Finner said. "We're out here and we're going to find these suspects."Officers continue investigating the shooting and hope to find surveillance video of the incident.