Child, man dead after attempting to cross I-45, all southbound lanes closed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child and a man have both died after attempting to cross I-45 on the North Freeway at Cypresswood, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Department.

According to initial reports from Captain J. Shannon, the southbound lanes will be closed for hours.

As investigation begins, officials have not stated a reason the incident occurred.

ABC13 has crews headed to the scene.



