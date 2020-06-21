Child, man dead after attempting to cross I-45, all southbound lanes closed

HCSO working a double fatality an adult male and a small child attempting to cross the FWY on foot. North Freeway SB at Cypresswood. All southbound lanes will be shutdown for hours. Condolences to the family. @HCSOPatrol @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D2Patrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/n4gF7mv7LM — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) June 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child and a man have both died after attempting to cross I-45 on the North Freeway at Cypresswood, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Department.According to initial reports from Captain J. Shannon, the southbound lanes will be closed for hours.As investigation begins, officials have not stated a reason the incident occurred.ABC13 has crews headed to the scene.