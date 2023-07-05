Suspect wanted for allegedly kidnapping child during auto theft in Alief area, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is on the loose after allegedly stealing a car with a child in the backseat in the Alief area, according to police.

On July 2, the Houston Police Department released a surveillance photo of the person they believe is responsible for the crime, asking the public for help in identifying the man.

Police say a man stole a vehicle in the 13100 block of Bellaire Boulevard on Saturday, May 6.

When he drove away, there was a child victim in the backseat, according to investigators. The suspect dropped the child off several blocks away and left with the stolen car.

Investigators didn't specify the age of the child victim.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

