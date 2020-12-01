child injured

4-month-old girl hit by mother's car in Liberty County died 2 weeks later

PLUM GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-month-old child who sustained severe head injuries when her mother hit the child with her car in Liberty County has died, authorities said.

The accident happened at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 along County Road 3548 in Plum Grove.

The baby was in a swing in a front yard when the mom was in her car, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses told deputies the mother accidentally drove forward, hitting her daughter and pinning her in the swing set.

The mother drove to a nearby store while on the phone with emergency dispatchers, authorities said. That's where a store employee said he heard the mother screaming and rushed to stabilize the child.

"I took the baby out of the car seat and elevated her head to make sure she was breathing," the employee said.

EMS workers met the mom and child at the store and transported her to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. According to the sheriff's office, the baby died of her injuries on Friday, Nov. 27.

Plum Grove is a town of about 600 people located along the western Liberty County border with Montgomery County.

