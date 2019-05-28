drowning

Pool party ends with child found unresponsive in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A party in Katy Monday night ended with a child being found unresponsive in a hot tub.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a toddler was found submerged and unconscious at a home in the 3500 block of Paintbrush Dawn Court.

The child is in critical condition.

Deputies say more than a dozen adults were present, but it appears no one was keeping a close eye on the pool and connecting hot tub.

At some point, the adults realized a 2-year-old girl was missing.

"Somebody looked into the hot tub and the baby was underwater. She was immediately retrieved, and CPR was started by the homeowner," said HCSO Lt. Kim Fonville.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a reminder about pool party safety involving children, saying, "Don't assume everyone is watching, cause undoubtedly no one is. Have a designated pool watcher to keep an eye on swimmers at all times. This should be a responsible adult who will not become distracted."



The sheriff said this is the second time a child was found unresponsive in the Katy area in a single day.

A 2-year-old girl is in "extremely critical" condition after she was found unresponsive at a home on Windcross Court. Deputies believe the girl was left unattended in the pool.




