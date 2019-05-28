Child rushes for help as 2-year-old sinks in pool near Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital after she was found unresponsive in a pool near Katy.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Monday evening that the child may have been left unattended and is in critical condition.




Deputies said the girl and her mother were invited to a friend's home for a Memorial Day swim when tragedy struck.

Two adults, including the girl's mother, were not believed to be outside when the child went underwater.

Deputies said a second child rushed for help when he or she saw what was happening. That child was not injured.

We're told the homeowner started CPR on the child as they awaited the arrival of EMS.

The mother has arrived at Texas Children's Hospital, where her daughter was transported earlier Monday.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating, and say it is too early to know whether charges will be filed.

