2-year-old boy drowns in small drainage pond in Grimes County, officials say

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old boy died over the weekend after authorities say he was found unresponsive in a pond in south Grimes County.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a missing child near Knob Hill Road at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.

After law enforcement and family members searched the area, the boy was reportedly found unresponsive several hundreds of yards away in a small drainage pond.

Deputies said life-saving measures were performed to resuscitate the 2-year-old, who was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Navasota for further emergency treatment.

The sheriff's office said the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation into the boy's death is underway, and autopsy results are pending.