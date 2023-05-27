4-year-old dead, after being found unconscious inside of disabled car in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old boy has died, and one is in critical condition after being found unconscious in a disabled car in north Houston on Friday evening, according to police.

HPD homicide detectives responded to the 200 block of Oriole Street near Yale to a call of a "child locked in a vehicle."

When officials arrived, one child was found unconscious. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance, where one was pronounced dead, and the other's condition was listed as critical.

According to officials, the kids were reportedly playing and somehow became locked inside the vehicle parked on the street.

Officials did not provide further details on whether the two children were under adult supervision.

It is unknown at this time if any charges will be filed.