Houston Cougars football player Chidozie Nwankwo accused of choking girlfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A University of Houston football player is accused of choking his live-in girlfriend during an on-campus incident last month.Chidozie Nwankwo, an 18-year-old freshman for the Cougars football team, was charged with assault/impeding breathing in connection with a Jan. 28 domestic incident.According to a charging document, Nwankwo's girlfriend contacted campus police about the incident at the Cullen Oaks Apartments, claiming her boyfriend had assaulted her.Nwankwo was stated in the document admitting only a verbal argument became heated between the two.It wasn't until Feb. 3 that Nwankwo's charge was filed.Nwankwo is out on bond, according to records.UH Athletics offered their statement on Nwankwo's charge, adding he had been suspended from the football program:According to UH Athletics, Nwankwo is a defensive lineman, listed at 5 feet 11 inches tall and 293 pounds. A highly touted local prospect before joining the Cougars, he went to Foster High School in Richmond.