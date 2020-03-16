Coronavirus

Chick-fil-A closes dining rooms, moves to drive-thru, takeout amid coronavirus concerns

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Chick-fil-A announced it would temporarily close dining rooms across the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sunday, the restaurant said some locations would transition to drive-thru service only, while others may offer takeout, delivery or mobile ordering options.

Previously, the chain closed its playgrounds, began charging for beverage refill, and only offered meals in carry-out packaging.

RELATED: THE LATEST: Counties encourage social distancing

"We know these are challenging times, but we'll continue to do our best to serve you," Chick-fil-A said in a written statement.

Saturday, ABC News reported Taco Bell is considering a similar move and equipping its US locations to transition to drive-thru and delivery only.

As of Monday morning, at least 3,774 people in the United States have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of those cases, 69 people have died and 12 people have recovered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronaviruschick fil afast food restaurantu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News