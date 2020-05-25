Society

Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife on bed rest at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man is creating special date nights for his pregnant wife while she's on bed rest at a hospital awaiting the birth of their first child.

Shona Moeller's water broke five months into her pregnancy, putting her at extremely high risk. She was put on strict bed rest, and eventually hospitalized.

With COVID-19 restrictions, Moeller can't have visitors.

So her husband, Bob Conlin, decided to support his wife by bringing date night to her. Once a week, he has dinner delivered to her and sits at a table on the sidewalk four floors down, so they can share a meal together.

Moeller can wave down at her husband from the window, and oftentimes he brings handmade signs.

Every day, the parents-to-be and their doctors are becoming more optimistic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoromancesocial distancingfoodhospitalmarriagecoronaviruscoronavirus chicagopregnancyfeel goodpregnant woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire marshal to start enforcing 25 percent capacity limit
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Minor street flooding possible this evening
Woodlands home catches on fire after being struck by lightning
Firefighters union calls Turner's enforcement plan 'impossible'
Memorial Day will be different at Houston National Cemetery
This teen celebrated her graduation in the most H-town way
Show More
1 critically injured in shooting at The Post Oak Hotel
Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday amid COVID-19
Uncle breaks silence nearly 7 years after Gabriel Fernandez's death
White House bans travel to US from Brazil
Woman, boy drown in home of ex-MLB player Carl Crawford
More TOP STORIES News