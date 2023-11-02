Houston police officers pulled a chase suspect from a pond off the Beaumont Highway after the person refused to get out Wednesday evening.

SkyEye captures HPD officers trying to fish suspect out of water at end of chase in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye captured a standoff Wednesday evening that baffled even an experienced journalist like Don Armstrong on board.

ABC13 followed a chase that came to an end off Beaumont Highway and Oates Road in northeast Houston, where police were seen reasoning with someone in a retention pond.

Eyewitness News learned that three suspected metal thieves took off in a white pickup truck at 5:51 p.m. in the area of Yale and the North Loop before stopping next to the pond at 6:25 p.m.

That was when police got out to detain all but one of the suspects, who took off into the water.

SkyEye flew over what turned into a standoff with the remaining person, who was in the water for more than half an hour in cold temperatures.

Police, who also called on the Houston Fire Department and a water rescue unit, were able to fish out the person, who was then placed in an ambulance for observation.

Police later confirmed that the suspect became hypothermic.

The ordeal played out on the ABC13 Houston 24/7 Streaming Channel, where SkyEye's Armstrong noted that this was a first-time event in his years of broadcasting.

"This is one of the crazier things I've seen covering news from a helicopter all these years," Armstrong told ABC13's Mayra Moreno and Jonathan Bruce.

