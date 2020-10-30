Chase suspect dies after crashing into tree during NW Harris Co. pursuit

TRAFFIC FATALITY

Crews respond to a MVA with entrapment in the 9800 block of Barker Cypress near Tuckerton Rd in Cypress.



1 patient was pronounced deceased on-scene by @cyfairfd EMS.@HCSOTexas is investigating.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO#hounews pic.twitter.com/7Nsi1yWU2J — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) October 30, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man trying to get away from deputies died when he crashed into a tree overnight.Harris County Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to stop the driver in northwest Harris County around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.Deputies say the driver was speeding, failed to stop at a red light and went into more than one lane.The driver, a man in his 30s, took off and deputies chased him for 5 minutes before he clipped an innocent driver's car after running another red light, HCSO says.The suspect then lost control and slammed into a tree on Barker Cypress and Tuckerton.Deputies reported seeing the driver throw objects out the window during the chase. They recovered a small bag they believe contains drugs, possibly methamphetamine.The innocent driver was not hurt in the crash.