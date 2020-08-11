Sports

Bellaire Episcopal HS sophomore ready to lead knights

By Joseph Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Episcopal High School sophomore quarterback Chase Jenkins is ready to lead the knights this season.

Jenkins was featured on Eyewitness Sports in 2017 when he was in the seventh grade playing running back for the Houston Seahawks.

He will be playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the state of Texas.

Ohio State commit Donovan Jackson will protect from left tackle, Oklahoma commit Cullen Montgomery at right tackle, while national recruit Luis Chavarria, who has been offered by UH, SMU and UNLV to name a few, will play guard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfootballhigh school footballsports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the Atlantic
$400 unemployment boost is expected in a couple weeks
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
Reaction to Biden's pick for VP
What would it take for bars to reopen in Texas?
Show More
Big Ten and Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
Texas college towns brace for possible football cancellation
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
15 deaths at rehab facility in Katy investigated for outbreak
Ex UH star Ed Oliver said he felt violated during DWI arrest
More TOP STORIES News