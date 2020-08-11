Bellaire Episcopal HS sophomore ready to lead knights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Episcopal High School sophomore quarterback Chase Jenkins is ready to lead the knights this season.Jenkins was featured on Eyewitness Sports in 2017 when he was in the seventh grade playing running back for the Houston Seahawks.He will be playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the state of Texas.Ohio State commit Donovan Jackson will protect from left tackle, Oklahoma commit Cullen Montgomery at right tackle, while national recruit Luis Chavarria, who has been offered by UH, SMU and UNLV to name a few, will play guard.