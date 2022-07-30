Car chase on I-45 North Fwy ends in multi-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, deputies say

Deputies said the suspect crashed into a vehicle, bounced off that car, and hit a second vehicle that was stopped at a gas pump nearby.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A car chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County late Friday night, according to Montgomery County deputies.

At about 10 p.m., deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a possible drunk driver in a pickup truck going north I-45 North Freeway.

Deputies said they tried to pull the driver over, but the driver took off and turned around, leading several agencies on a high speed chase going south of the freeway.

When the chase reached Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway Houston, after exiting the freeway, the suspect crashed into a Nissan Rogue, bounced off that car, and hit a second vehicle that was stopped at a gas pump, according to authorities.

Deputies said the driver of the Nissan Rogue had minor injuries and did not have to go to the hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including a DWI and felony evading, officials said.