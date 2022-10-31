Astros' outfielder Chas McCormick's World Series homecoming a big deal for Philly-made family

Chas McCormick is experiencing a breakout postseason for the Houston Astros in 2022. He's due to face his hometown team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The ride from West Chester, Pennsylvania, to Major League Baseball has been wild for Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick and his family.

"He got drafted, and I was crying," McCormick's dad, Bob, said. "Everything I've seen, I just get overwhelmed."

This is McCormick's second World Series appearance, but the first time he's played as a big leaguer at Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Phillies.

"Seeing him on the field there is going to be different," his brothers, Jason and Ryan, said. "That'll hit home."

That being said, there's no question who the McCormick family is rooting for in the 2022 World Series.

"I want my boy to bring home a ring," said Nancy, McCormick's mother, said. "Blood is thicker right now than Red October."

"Red October" is a Philadelphia slogan for the postseason. And that gives McCormick a chance to play in his own backyard, which means a lot to the outfielder.

"I can't wait," Chas said. "I was really hoping to play (the Phillies), and now we are playing them."

The Astros are set to play Game 3 of the World Series at Citizen Park Bank on Monday, with the first pitch set to happen at 7:03 p.m.

