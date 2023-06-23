'Bachelorette' Charity Lawson talks opportunity to find love and first impression of Katy native

Houston is excited to see contestant Aaron B. on the show, as he is from the Houston area. We asked Charity what her first impressions of him were and how they bonded over being from the South -- she from Georgia and he from Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this season of The "Bachelorette," it's Charity Lawson's turn to find love.

The Columbus, Georgia, native was introduced to Bachelor Nation on Zach Shallcross' season. She made it to the final four before ultimately being sent home.

Now, Lawson's journey to find love kicks off on Monday, June 26, and this time, she'll be the one handing out roses or sending suitors packing.

This season, 25 guys will vie for Lawson's heart.

Among them, Aaron Bryant, who grew up in Katy, but now lives in San Diego.

So, any hints as to how things went with Bryant?

ABC13 asked Lawson, 27, without giving too much away, about her first impression of him.

"Aaron was definitely someone who came out the gate full of energy. Definitely captivated by him. Very promising. Very promising limo entrance," Lawson said.

Bachelor faithful know the limo entrance is everything.

Lawson, a child and family therapist, shared that she felt being the lead was the right choice for her because she believes in the process.

"It worked for me, but obviously not to the end goal last season. But getting the opportunity again to truly find love, and we know dating out here in the real world is hard, so this can't be any worse," Lawson said, adding, "love is definitely super important to me."

"So I was just really excited to hop in as the role of Bachelorette," she continued.

But with any relationship, whether it's played out in front of a national audience or not, there are difficult conversations to have. Lawson says she and the men didn't shy away from that.

"I have them very early on rather than waiting later on in the journey of this. We'll see a lot of the guys get vulnerable with that, so that's something super exciting to look forward to. But for me, I didn't want to shy away from that because, like I said, my purpose is to find the best person for me," Lawson said.

Finding your person out of 25 may seem daunting to those of us who can barely juggle one date, especially if you're not good with names.

Lawson said she mastered that, though, right after the limo entrances.

"I'm good with faces. I was reciting their names after most of them came out of the limo, and I had most of their names mastered before I even continued on with the night. Photographic memory," she explained.

As in prior seasons, there are contestants with the same names.

There are two Aarons, three Calebs (one spelled with a K), and others who are similar, including a Joe and Joey and a John and John Henry.

We hope everything comes up roses for the new lead!

Watch Charity Lawson's full interview in the video player above.