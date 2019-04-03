Crime & Safety

Murder charge dropped for former deputy Chauna Thompson accused in Denny's chokehold death

Charges dropped for former deputy accused in Denny's death

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The case has been dropped against Chauna Thompson, a former Harris County sheriff's deputy charged with murder in the deadly fight outside a Denny's near Crosby.

On Wednesday, officials said prosecutors moved to dismiss the case against Chauna, who was indicted nearly two years ago on a murder charge.

John Hernandez died following an incident at a Denny's near Crosby on May 28, 2017. Investigators say Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Terry Thompson, Chauna's husband, had yelled at him to stop.

Video shows Terry on top of Hernandez with his arm around Hernandez's throat.

Hernandez stopped breathing and Chauna administered CPR. Hernandez was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Terry's first trial ended in a mistrial. On June 23, 2018, jurors were unable to reach a verdict after nearly 29 hours of deliberation and the judge declared a mistrial.

On Nov. 5, 2018, Terry was found guilty of of murder. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Chauna's trial was supposed to start later this year, but prosecutors have decided not to move forward.

More TOP STORIES News