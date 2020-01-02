Charge dropped against fiery crash driver charged twice before for DWI

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been dropped in the case of a man accused of driving while intoxicated before a fiery fatal crash on New Year's Eve.

A judge ordered Friday that 30-year-old Stephen Dario Rodriguez be released from custody, stating in court documents that no probable cause existed for his arrest.

Rodriguez was involved in a crash with a motorcycle early Tuesday on Genoa Red Bluff near Space Center Boulevard.

Police say 24-year-old James Hubbs was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he hit the passenger side of Rodriguez's small, four-door car. The crash caused both vehicles to spin and catch fire.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Rodriguez was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital.

Police initially said Rodriguez was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was charged with DWI. It would have been Rodriguez's third time being charged for driving while intoxicated.

RELATED: Driver charged in fiery crash that killed motorcyclist in SE Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenacar crashmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclescar firecrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News