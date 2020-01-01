Motorcyclist dead in fiery SE Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist is dead and a second person has been hospitalized after a fiery crash in southeast Houston.Police tell ABC13 a car and motorcycle crashed around 3:40 a.m. on Genoa Red Bluff near Space Center Boulevard.The crash caused both vehicles and drivers to catch fire.A nearby neighbor, Hanna Taye, heard the crash and ran out to try to help but he says there was too much fire."I have a fire extinguisher, but there was so much fire," Taye said. "Then they pulled the driver, put him behind the fence and he was screaming. I think he's hurt pretty bad."Bystanders were able to help the driver of the car, but the motorcyclist was killed. The driver of the car was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital.The drivers' identities had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.