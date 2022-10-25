Charges dismissed against man accused of deadly crash while out on bond for capital murder

A man who made bond for capital murder after a judge lowered it, is now charged with killing a college student in a crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges were dismissed against a man accused of hitting and killing a 23-year-old Texas Southern University student while out on bond earlier this year.

Jonathan Vera, 21, was out on bond for capital murder at the time of the deadly rollover crash. He was initially charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid, but the state dismissed the charges on Monday after a judge found no probable cause.

The video above is from a previous report.

"No probable cause exists at this time to believe the defendant committed the offense," the motion to dismiss records stated.

READ MORE: Man out on bond for capital murder accused of crash that killed TSU student, authorities say

Houston police said that on Jan. 25, 2022, Vera ran a red light on the North Freeway feeder road at Greens Road and collided with 23-year-old Summer Chester.

The impact was so hard, Chester's car ended up on a sidewalk and on its side. Vera and his passengers ran off, witnesses told police. Chester died at the scene.

Later that night, Vera was under arrest and charged.

According to court records, Vera was out of jail on bond for capital murder related to a violent home invasion in the Greenspoint area in 2017. In the incident, a 55-year-old homeowner was shot and killed.

SEE ALSO: Daughter breaks silence after man accused of killing her father is charged with another death

In June 2018, Vera was arrested and charged with capital murder for the home invasion. He was certified as an adult. His bond was listed at $250,000, and he would remain in jail until Judge Natalia Cornelio of the 351st District Court lowered it to $50,000 in March 2021. While Vera was in jail, he was charged with harassment of a public servant.

Judge Cornelio revoked Vera's bond, and he remained in jail after he was charged in the deadly crash.

Court documents revealed that Vera was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon in a correctional facility in July of this year.