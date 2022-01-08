Dr. Tory Hill to be named Channelview ISD Superintendent

The Channelview ISD Board of Trustees has named Dr. Tory C. Hill as the lone finalist to become the District’s next superintendent. https://t.co/yuSxUCyv1W pic.twitter.com/3JKaxlUDQB — Channelview Independent School District (@ChannelviewISD) January 6, 2022

CHANNELVIEW, Texas -- Channelview Independent School District Board of Trustees named Dr. Tory C. Hill as the lone finalist to become the district's next superintendent.KBS Law Group searched nationwide beginning in October 2021 for the Channelview ISD board and gathered input from the community and district employees. After narrowing down the selection, the board unanimously chose Dr. Hill.Dr. Hill will be officially named on Feb. 1 due to the 21-day waiting period, which is required by Texas law to give time for the superintendent's employment contract to be approved."I am humbled and honored to serve the students, teachers, staff and community of Channelview" said Dr. Hill, "I look forward to partnering with the Board of Trustees to build on the rich legacy of excellence in Channelview Independent School District."Dr. Hill currently serves as the superintendent for Sweeny ISD. In his five years at Sweeny ISD, he passed a $2 million bond to address safety, health, and wellness of students, as well as major infrastructure improvements. He also led a $1.7 million agreement for the naming rights to the new Sweeny ISD CPChem CTE Center with Chevron Phillips and was a Superintendent of the Year nominee for Region 4 in 2020.Dr. Hill earned a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Texas A&M University and received a master's degree in education from Florida A&M University. He also earned his bachelor's of science degree in secondary education from Southern University.The lone finalist served as a social studies teacher in Georgia, Florida and Texas before his superintendent role. He was assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent in the Katy Independent School District. He also served as the executive director of professional learning in the Clear Creek Independent School District.Dr. Hill is married to his wife, Cassandra, and together they have three daughters, Niesha, Taylor, and Khadija."We are excited to welcome Dr. Hill to our Channelview ISD family," said CISD Board President Patrick Lacy. "We look forward to working with Dr. Hill to continue to advance our District's commitment to develop and enhance our students' intellectual, social, emotional and physical growth."