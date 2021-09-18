fatal crash

Pickup driver killed in East Freeway crash with 18-wheeler

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died early Saturday in a major crash on the feeder road of an east Harris County freeway.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. on Bayou Drive and the East Freeway Feeder Road.

An 18-wheeler was southbound on Bayou Drive and was making a turn onto the feeder road when an eastbound pickup truck didn't stop at the stop sign and slammed into the rig's trailer, authorities said.

The impact of the crash caused the truck to turn over and catch fire, according to authorities.

The driver of the pickup was pulled out of the wreckage but died at the scene.

Deputies said the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

The eastbound lanes of the feeder road were closed for part of the morning while crews worked to clean up and investigate what happened.
