'Nobody showed up': Neighbors say CenterPoint Energy delays gas leak work for days in The Woodlands

Homeowners in a neighborhood in The Woodlands say it took far too long for Center Point Energy to take action after a gas leak was discovered near a school bus stop.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Homeowners in The Woodlands neighborhood said it took far too long for CenterPoint Energy to take action after a gas leak was discovered near a school bus stop.

"These folks smelled it, called, somebody came out, and told them it was nothing," Viviane Tondeur, a resident, said. "Meanwhile, we've been sleeping with this gas since Monday night."

Tondeur lives just feet away from where neighbors first smelled the suspected leak on Monday evening at the intersection of Woodstock Circle and Maywind Court by the school bus stop.

She said CenterPoint Energy appeared to brush off their concerns, and the smell was in her home two days later.

"Wednesday, it started smelling in the house," Tondeur said.

So, she made another call to CenterPoint Energy, and she was told to leave her home, but no one ever called her back with information on when to return.

"She says, 'I'll send someone out, but it may not be today,'" Tondeur said.

Tondeur called the fire department after being bothered by the lack of action.

"They came off their truck here and went like, 'Oh, we smell it,'" she said. "And they found it right there. I mean, it did not take them five minutes to locate this gas leak."

She said an employee came out, pinpointed the leak, spray-painted a mark in the roadway, and promised a fix.

"Said 'We can't do it now, but first thing in the morning'. That would have been yesterday morning. Yesterday, all day, nobody showed up," Tondeur said.

On Friday, neighbors got a hold of ABC13 for help, and hours later, a crew arrived.

ABC13 asked CenterPoint Energy why it took five days to address a neighborhood gas leak that was confirmed by firefighters two days ago.

A spokesperson for the company sent Eyewitness News the following statement:



"CenterPoint Energy is aware of a natural gas issue at the intersection of Woodstock Circle and Maywind Ct. in The Woodlands, Texas. At CenterPoint Energy, safety is our top core value, and we dispatched a first responder after the issue was first reported to us on Oct. 26. Our crews are currently onsite monitoring conditions and working to identify what will be needed to make permanent repairs. We ask the public to stay away from the area if possible while work is ongoing, and we will continue to keep first responders informed."

