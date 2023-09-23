Celebrity photographer of Beyoncé's all-time favorite portrait holds court in H-town

In this ABC13 special "Beyoncé's Return to H-Town," we look at everything from the star's go-to spots when she's in the Bayou City to the rare, behind-the-scenes access our Melanie Lawson got traveling with Destiny's Child on tour to Australia nearly 20 years ago to what you need to know if you're going to the concert.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Only a select few humans - ever - have been photographed as often as pop culture's undisputed queen, Beyoncé, over her illustrious, 26-year career. Even at her young age, Houston's queen possesses a singular trait that elevates her above even the most apex celebrities: immortality.

Just how does the ultra-famous unlock the loftiest achievement of immortality? For many, it's often through a single, transcendent photograph, which can transform a performer into an icon - and rocket a mere mortal into immortal status. And few photographers on the planet can bestow immortality on the globally famous like A-list artisan Markus Klinko.

To celebrate Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour homecoming - and his now legendary photos of her over the years - Klinko will meet fans from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Tootsies for a showcase of some of his most famed works - including the ultra-rare Beyoncé "Diamond Dust" series, on view at Nicole Longnecker Gallery.

A statuesque, towering presence (he's six-foot-four) with chiseled features and a flair for fashion, the Swiss-born Klinko looks every part a celeb himself. That star quality has no doubt helped him break the ice when photographing superstars like our Beyoncé, David Bowie, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Anne Hathaway, Kate Winslet, Naomi Campbell, and Iman - to name a few. Not a bad resume for a former professional classical harp soloist who - sort of amazingly - only fell into photography after a hand injury (more on that later).

