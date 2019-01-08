SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Sources: Celebrity chef Mario Batali will not face criminal charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Mario Batali will not face criminal charges after the celebrity chef was accused of sexual assault by two different women, according to sources familiar with the case. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
Mario Batali will not face criminal charges after the celebrity chef was accused of sexual assault by two different women, according to sources familiar with the case.

The NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment.

A woman claimed Batali raped her at one of his restaurants in January 2004. A second woman told 60 Minutes Batali sexually assaulted her at the Spotted Pig in 2005.

The police declined to refer the cases for criminal prosecution after the women were unable to recall certain information to support their accusations, the sources said. Additionally, detectives were unable to find corroborating witnesses.

Batali has previously acknowledged "deeply inappropriate" behavior, but has said, "I vehemently deny any allegations of sexual assault."
Related Topics:
sexual misconductsex scandalcelebritymario batalicelebrity chefu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Disney Channel actor accused of trying to meet teen for sex
USA Gymnastics files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
DeVos proposes overhaul to campus sexual misconduct rules
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
More sexual misconduct
Top Stories
2nd suspect charged in death of Jazmine Barnes
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Mom dating sperm donor 12 years after having his child
Missouri City teen's wing sauce business is hot stuff
Santa Fe HS massacre suspect wants trial moved
Body found in pond identified as 7-year-old boy with autism
Ride the rainbow to this unicorn-themed dessert bar in Houston
Judge Hidalgo holds first meeting
Show More
School finance reform is top priority for Texas Legislature
Lamar Miller earns Houston Texans' 5th Pro Bowl nod of 2018
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney gets $1M to settle position dispute
Kliff Kingsbury lands head coaching job with NFL's Cardinals
Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic
More News