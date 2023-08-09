Brush fire in Cedar Park, Texas, threatens buildings, forces evacuations

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- The Cedar Park Police Department advised residents to steer clear of several intersections on northern Parmer Lane due to an ongoing brush fire near apartment complex Bexley at Silverado, located at 12820 W. Parmer Lane, Cedar Park.

The most recent update on Tuesday from CPPD shared on X, formerly Twitter, advised residents to continue avoiding the area due to the "very active situation." As of late Tuesday night, many residents were forced to evacuate their homes due to the fires and lined the streets as first responders handled the situation. Helicopters carrying water and emergency units from several local cities were on the scene as well.

Police first alerted residents of the fire via X at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday. About 10 minutes later, CPPD reported that the fire was impacting surrounding structures and resulting in significant traffic as well.

The CPPD is providing updates on X as they are available, according to the department.

In addition, the Texas A &M Forest Service announced it was responding to a request for assistance on the so-called Parmer Lane Fire, which has burned an estimated 120 acres with a 0% containment, as of 10 p.m. tuesday.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.