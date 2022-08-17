Cecily Aguilar goes to trial in January 2023 for role in Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's death

Cecily Aguilar, the woman accused of helping dismember the body of Vanessa Guillen, is set to go to trial on Jan. 23, 2023.

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman charged in connection with the murder of Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen goes on trial next year.

Jury selection for Cecily Aguilar begins on Jan. 23, 2023.

Aguilar is the only person charged in Guillen's 2020 murder.

She's accused of helping her then-boyfriend, Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, hide Guillen's body.

According to court documents, Aguilar reportedly told Texas Rangers that Guillen saw photos on Robinson's phone of Aguilar, and Robinson was worried Vanessa would report him for violating the Army's fraternization policies.

Aguilar reportedly helped lead law enforcement to Robinson, before he was confronted and killed himself.

If convicted, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in prison with a maximum $250,000 fine.

This development comes days after Guillen's family filed a $35 million lawsuit against the U.S. government on the basis of sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy, and wrongful death.

