CBP officers seize almost 4 tons of marijuana inside shipment of jalapeño peppers

SAN DIEGO, California -- Border patrol agents say they seized nearly four tons of marijuana, hidden in a shipment of jalapeno peppers on Thursday.Officers at California's Otay Mesa Facility says a Mexican citizen entered the port of entry driving a tractor trailer full of what was manifested as jalapeno peppers.Some canines alerted officers, who in turn opened the shipment and found 314 wrapped packages of the plants.The port director said the seizure prevented the drugs from reaching the community.