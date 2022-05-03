'I couldn't breathe': Camera captures Nebraska basketball coach save choking student

PAPILLION, Nebraska -- A high school student who started choking during lunch thanked his school's basketball coach for rushing to his rescue."I was just kind of at my post, " said Joel Hueser, Papillion La Vista South Basketball Coach.The video shows Hueser was eating lunch under the clock.High school freshman, Riley Kelly, had just taken a bite of a cheeseburger when he realized "something was not right.""I just didn't chew it all the way," said Kelly. He reached for his milk, but it didn't seem to help. His tablemates didn't seem to notice he grabbed his throat. The students then called for help."I had a little bit of trouble opening my milk because the panic was starting to build up," said Kelly. "I was like drinking the milk and i didn't feel any movement, I just felt the milk just kind of being held there in my throat and I just couldn't breathe."Meanwhile, Hueser was still working on his laptop before he leaped up and immediately performs the heimlich maneuver on Kelly."It was all so sudden. It was like a flash of lightning in my head but at the same time goin' super, duper slow," said Kelly. "Just that universal sign, you know, that they're choking and sure enough."In moments like that, precious seconds matter."All I remember is like the fear. Next thing you know I was being saved," said Kelly.A few good thrusts and the chunk of the cheeseburger was out."Every two years when we have to do CPR I'm like ugh man, we really gotta do this again and it certainly paid off this time," said Hueser.Kelly says he's grateful to a coach he'd never met until that moment."I would definitely say thank you very much. I really appreciate it," said Kelly.Hueser says he's no hero. He is just thankful Kelly is still around for lunchtime."Any teacher or coach would have done the same thing. I just happened to be there," said Hueser.Kelly says he's actually had something like this happen before, where he gets something stuck in his throat, and nine times out of 10 he can wash it down.Lucky for him, this one time out of 10, Hueser was there.