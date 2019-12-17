TULSA, Okla. -- Police in Tulsa are asking for the public's help or any information about an alleged "porch pirate" after a home security camera captured a woman "in disguise" taking parcels from outside a home on Dec. 15.
In the video, the suspect pulls up to the residence in a white car. A female suspect gets out and is seen wearing a mask and holsters. She runs up to a porch, scoops up two packages and quickly drives away.
Police said anyone with information should contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.
Caught on Camera: Masked woman steals packages from porch
