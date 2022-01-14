In 3 minutes, a catalytic converter was stolen from man's west Houston driveway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Jan. 7, a catalytic converter thief hit one of the most targeted vehicle parts in a driveway on Whispering Falls in the Bear Creek neighborhood of west Houston.Moe Rivera was shaving his face at about 8 a.m. last Friday morning and was bewildered by this thief's boldness to steal in broad daylight.Surveillance footage shows the thief cutting off Rivera's car part in a matter of three minutes and two seconds.From the moment he opens the door and slides under Rivera's Prius, he managed to steal the catalytic converter in a matter of 3 minutes and 2 seconds."How can this happen at 8:10 a.m. on a Friday? Why didn't this guy do this at 3 o'clock in the morning like the old thieves. While you were asleep, they would do this, but this guy was very bold," said Rivera.The Highway Data Loss Institute reports, hybrid converters are targeted because they contain more precious metals than conventional vehicles.The thief left in a silver Toyota.The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office urges anyone with information on the theft toSgt. David Alaniz or submit tips on the