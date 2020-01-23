Pets & Animals

Cat dubbed 'world's worst cat' up for adoption

NORTH CAROLINA -- A North Carolina animal shelter has taken an unusual approach to getting one particular cat adopted.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue posted the cat's picture with the label, "World's worst cat."

The cat, named Perdita, is described as liking jump scares, lurking and being queen of the house, all fairly standard kitty traits.

However, it also says she doesn't like kittens, dogs or children which means she needs to be a solo cat.

The 4-year-old domestic short hair was saved on Christmas Eve after she was abandoned because her previous owner died.


The shelter manager said at first she seemed "pretty sweet," but the next day she was "a grump" and "a jerk."

"She's like the definition of a Grinch," the animal shelter manager said.

The post is getting a lot of attention and a few hundred dollars in donations.

If you are called to give a difficult kitty a forever home, fill out an application at Mitchell County Animal Rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinacatspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News