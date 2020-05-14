'American Idol' judge Luke Bryan surprises nurse on GMA with song

NEW YORK -- "Good Morning America" wanted to surprise a nurse in Memphis, Tennessee with a visit from her favorite performer as a thank you for all that she does.Nurse Cassidy Gubin has been working 12-hour shifts taking care of COVID-19 patients at Baptist Memorial Hospital."I work in an intensive care unit and you see things that you would think you would only hear on TV or see and you couldn't really imagine," Gubin said.On her first day treating coronavirus patients, her air pump broke. She said it was scary, but she was able to get it fixed.GMA's T.J. Holmes asked her if she gets scared treating COVID-19 patients. "I am a little bit, but I wouldn't change my job for the world," she said.That's when Holmes gave her the surprise of her life! A virtual visit with her favorite performer, country music star and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan!"Is this real?" Gubin said in amazement."Thank you for everything you are doing on the frontline, you're inspiring people like us," Bryan told her. "We're told to sit home and you're told to go straight into the hospital where actively sick patients are so you are certainly a hero to me.""You have no idea how much that means to me, and thank you so much for your music because it's all I listen to, it always makes me smile," she said.As Bryan said goodbye, she told Holmes, "Oh my gosh, that was the coolest thing I've ever done!"Over the past few weeks, Gubin says things have stabilized at her hospital.