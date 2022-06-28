Carverdale residents fight to stop landfill expansion in the historic neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Carverdale residents are against a proposal to expand a landfill in their community.Neighbors say they don't want the Hawthorn Park landfill there at all, let alone an expansion of it.They are trying to stop it from happening. The residents say expanding the landfill will bring down the value of the historic neighborhood."When you have companies coming in to upgrade it, you want Waste Management now to come in and stop the upgrades we have going on," Reverend Vincent Lewis at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church said.Lewis called a meeting to discuss the issue with neighbors."Over the years, when they brought the first dump in, it started to deteriorate our community," Lewis said. "It started to make the value go down, and we fought hard to get it closed in, so it closed down, and now they want to reopen it."The community does not want TCEQ to give USA Waste of Texas Landfills or Waste Management permission to move forward with the proposal.Dominique Calhoun, an attorney working for the residents, said he's going to make sure their voices are heard."It's extremely important that every resident in this community puts their concern in," Calhoun said. "TCEQ is required, mandated by the state, to respond to all of the concerns for the community."Waste Management said in a statement to ABC13:Lewis says the details of the proposal would create an eyesore."It goes as high up as a 12-15 story building," he said. "So now, within the next five to seven miles, all you'll be able to see is a big old dump of trash."A public meeting will be held Tuesday evening at Sterling Banquet Hall for people to ask questions and share their concerns.