DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Carjacking suspect and deputy exchange shots in N. Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for the suspect after a deputy shot at him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Law enforcement began searching a field just off FM 1960 Thursday night for a carjacking suspect who shot at a deputy.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the deputy exchanged fire with the suspect, who took off on foot in the area of Cypress Station Drive and West FM 1960.

Before the shots erupted, the sheriff's office said the suspect was being followed for possible carjacking. The suspect then slammed into several vehicles, including one with a pregnant woman, who is expected to be okay.

Once a marked vehicle closed in, the suspect got out and opened fire. It wasn't immediately clear if the person was hit by any of the deputy's shots.

The sheriff's office said the suspect is described as a black male wearing a grey hoodie with black pants.

Authorities say the deputy involved in the shootout was not hurt.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingharris county sheriffs officeHarris County
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino
Father in shock after deputies shoot and kill teen son
Former Harris Co. deputy indicted in unarmed man's killing
Gunman kills 5, including wife, in California shooting rampage
More deputy-involved shooting
Top Stories
Bullet hits teen girl in chest during drive-by shooting
Chili's waitress goes missing after movie with co-worker
Houston named a top travel destination for 2019
Conroe teacher saves puppy accidentally smothered by its mother
Money for Harvey relief may fund border wall: source
Teen missing since parents' double murder found alive
Two women arrested for hugging and dancing with strangers
Former Super Bowl MVPs and Texas natives to make history
Show More
Suspect who stabbed supervisor to death felt picked on
Transgender barrel racer may not be allowed to compete
Man abducts woman from drug store at knifepoint: deputies
Pres. Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
Alleged gunman in Jazmine Barnes' killing denies involvement
More News