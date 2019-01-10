MORE: @HCSOTexas tells us task force was following carjacking suspect-patrol units moved in & man took off. Hit several cars. Got out, SHOT at deputy in unmarked car-then ran off. We have another update coming up on #Abc13 as they search for that armed manhttps://t.co/XU5Yo6UajA pic.twitter.com/D77JPQTUXm — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) January 11, 2019

Law enforcement began searching a field just off FM 1960 Thursday night for a carjacking suspect who shot at a deputy.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the deputy exchanged fire with the suspect, who took off on foot in the area of Cypress Station Drive and West FM 1960.Before the shots erupted, the sheriff's office said the suspect was being followed for possible carjacking. The suspect then slammed into several vehicles, including one with a pregnant woman, who is expected to be okay.Once a marked vehicle closed in, the suspect got out and opened fire. It wasn't immediately clear if the person was hit by any of the deputy's shots.The sheriff's office said the suspect is described as a black male wearing a grey hoodie with black pants.Authorities say the deputy involved in the shootout was not hurt.