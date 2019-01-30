CAREERS

Typhoon Texas hiring for 1,000 part-time jobs

Typhoon Texas features more than 30 water slides (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Typhoon Texas is looking to fill more than 1,000 part-time jobs as it prepares to open for its fourth season on Saturday, April 20.

Positions are available in water safety, in-park entertainment, cash control, food and beverage, cabanas and bars, parking lot attendants, maintenance, front gate, retail, birthdays and park services. The water park also offers internships within its media, IT, groups and HR departments.
Team members at Typhoon Texas receive friends and family tickets, season passes for active team members, discounts with local retail shops and restaurants, and more. Those in water safety who work through the entire season are reimbursed the cost of their water safety certification class.

In 2017, Typhoon Texas was awarded Best Employee Reward & Recognition Program among global attractions under one million in annual attendance by the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions. In 2018, Typhoon Texas was ranked 14th "Best Large Company to Work for in Houston."
