CAREERS

Skip the office: Amazon looking to fill more than 200 work-from-home jobs

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon is looking to fill more than 200 work-from-home jobs.

You can get the perks of an Amazon discount without being a Prime member, plus you can work from home.

Do we have your attention, yet?

Amazon wants to hire people to fill more than 200 virtual "work-from-home" jobs, and most of those positions are full-time.

The online retailer is looking to hire in areas such as customer service, sales and human resources.

SEE ALSO: Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour

If you get one of the full-time gigs, you'll be eligible for medical and dental benefits, paid time off, holiday overtime pay and more.

Amazon also added the benefits of maternal and paternal leave, adoption assistance and of course, discounts.

While working for an Amazon virtual location means you don't have to head into an office, the company says opportunities aren't available everywhere.

Ready to work from your couch?

Head to Amazon's jobs site to find positions in virtual locations.

Need a job? Here's who hiring in Houston
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careerstechnologyamazonjobs
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Digital News Producer
More Careers
Top Stories
Man on the run who stabbed guard and rammed police car
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
Texas Rangers searching for missing Seadrift woman
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
Zoo birds die in powerful summer hail storm
Stranger donates kidney to fellow veteran
Show More
7-year-old girl killed during weekend visit with her father
Blue Cross Blue Shield won't pay some out-of-network ER visits
'American Idol' auditions are coming to Houston
Missing elderly men found at metal music festival
Judge apologizes for having inmate's mouth duct taped
More News