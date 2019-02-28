CAREERS

Sweet job alert! Cadbury hiring chocolate taste-tester

Your job might be fun, but we doubt your nine-to-five is as sweet as this one.

Mondelez International, which owns brands such as Cadbury and Oreo, is looking for 11 people to join its chocolate-tasting team.

Oh, and did we mention that no experience is necessary? Training will be provided "to develop your taste buds and the specific vocabulary required to communicate your opinions."

One thing that will get you nixed from the application process? A food allergy. According to the website, products containing gluten, nuts, and dairy are all being tested at the facility, so dietary restrictions are a big no-no for applicants.

There's just one catch, you'd have to relocate to the United Kingdom for the part-time position.

You can apply on their website.

