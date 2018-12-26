CAREERS

IN HIGH DEMAND: Check out these top jobs for 2019 in the Houston area

Top jobs for 2019 in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For anyone looking to launch or change careers in 2019, we can expect to see several jobs in the greater Houston area in high demand, according to brand new data from Workforce Solutions.

Topping the projected charts are jobs that require a Bachelor's degree: registered nurses, school teachers, and accountants.

Hot jobs projected for 2019 that require less than a four-year degree include skilled trades like electricians and plumbers, healthcare technicians, and transportation truck drivers.

Director of Field Operations Joe Bany with John Moore says they can provide the tools you need to get hired.

"Different trades require different skills. Plumbers and electricians and HVAC require licenses that are typically hard to get, but we do provide apprenticeships for those," Bany explains.

You can see what's available at John Moore by visiting the company's career page.

