How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas

If you suddenly find yourself needing to file for unemployment in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, you're not alone.

Numbers released from the U.S. Department of Labor show that a record 3,283,000 Americans filed for unemployment this week amid the coronavirus crisis.

This is the largest number in the nation's history and equivalent to the entire city of Houston being out of work.

If you need to file a claim in Texas, you'll need to go through the Texas Workforce Commission, and follow the steps in the video above.

But you'll need to be patient.

At least 150,000 Texans have filed for unemployment, and the Texas Workforce Commission said it is receiving nearly 30,000 unemployment claims a day.

RELATED: Dad struggles, joins 150k in Texas filing for unemployment

But here's some advice. The Texas Workforce Commission says it's faster to start the claims process online than on the phone if you have access.
