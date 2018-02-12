Tips to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning

Mild exposure to CO can cause:
- Slight headache
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Fatigue
- Blurred vision
- Flu-like symptoms that disappear when the person breathes fresh air
Medium exposure can cause:
- Drowsiness
- Confusion
- Severe headache
- Rapid heart rate
Severe exposure:
- Convulsions
- Unconsciousness
- Cardiac/respiratory arrest
- Death
Treatment for CO exposure is fresh air or oxygen. Severe exposure requires medical attention.
If you suspect CO is present in your building:
- Open windows to ventilate the area.
- Shut off your furnace and other fuel-burning appliances.
- If you're experiencing physical symptoms, get everyone, including pets, out of your building.
- If you have an attached garage, open the largest garage door.
- If you suspect problems with your appliances, call your gas appliance dealer or CenterPoint Energy's Customer Service.
- If CO is discovered, don't return to your building until the source is found and the problem corrected.
- Get to fresh air and call 911.