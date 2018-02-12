Tips to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is dangerous and potentially poisonous if inhaled. Here are some tips provided by CenterPoint Energy to protect everyone in your building from potentially deadly CO poisoning.

Mild exposure to CO can cause:

  • Slight headache
  • Vomiting
  • Nausea
  • Fatigue
  • Blurred vision
  • Flu-like symptoms that disappear when the person breathes fresh air


Medium exposure can cause:
  • Drowsiness
  • Confusion
  • Severe headache
  • Rapid heart rate


Severe exposure:

  • Convulsions
  • Unconsciousness
  • Cardiac/respiratory arrest
  • Death


Treatment for CO exposure is fresh air or oxygen. Severe exposure requires medical attention.

If you suspect CO is present in your building:
  1. Open windows to ventilate the area.
  2. Shut off your furnace and other fuel-burning appliances.
  3. If you're experiencing physical symptoms, get everyone, including pets, out of your building.
  4. If you have an attached garage, open the largest garage door.
  5. If you suspect problems with your appliances, call your gas appliance dealer or CenterPoint Energy's Customer Service.
  6. If CO is discovered, don't return to your building until the source is found and the problem corrected.
  7. Get to fresh air and call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetycarbon monoxidehomehome tip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott: Blame outages on power generators
Tonight could be the coldest Feb. temp in 122 years
Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm
Power outages continue into the night for 1.4M customers
Entergy hopes to restore power to customers in Montgomery Co.
Eerie photo of skyline sparks outrage amid power outages
What to keep and what to toss in a power outage
Show More
Harris Co. raced to dole out 8,400 vaccines after power outage
Homeless man who refused shelter dies underneath overpass
1 dog dead and covered in snow among 6 found out in the cold
Fake CenterPoint workers looking for next victim, HPD says
80 families displaced after apartment fire in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News