Maltese Shih Tzu mix named Mila still missing after Jaguar vehicle stolen with her in it in EaDo

The little dog was taken when a thief made off with her owner's Jaguar outside of an East Downtown convenience store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In East Downtown, the victim of a car theft says her vehicle is the least of her concerns. The thief drove off with her dog, and she's still missing.

Neha Wooten said she got a call from the Houston Police Department earlier Tuesday afternoon informing her that her car turned up in Pasadena. However, her dog Mila was nowhere to be found.

Surveillance video from a gas station shows the theft.

"He just beelines for the car, hops in, and takes off," Wooten said.

The video is one clue she has to help her and authorities find Mila. The little, white dog can be seen in the passenger's seat of a black Jaguar XF on Monday morning.

