Edwin Landaverde appeared before a judge early November. The car salesman is accused of facilitating fraudulent car sales from stolen identities.Jersey Village police say it all started in 2017. Court records say it was at the time Landaverde worked for Joe Myers Toyota as a salesman.At the same time, Guillermo Hernandez worked miles away at Aquaworld, a water purification and filtration company. Records say Hernandez would take Aquaworld customers' credit information and use it to buy cars.Court records say the suspects, "... used Aquaworld client identifying information to purchase vehicles from Joe Myers using their identities without their consent."Police say 10 people were a part of the scheme. There were 10 victims and 20 cars bought with their identities.In court, Landaverde pleaded for a lower bond. He has a wife and two daughters and said he needed bond to be able to work, saying he got another job as a salesman.As for Hernandez, he hasn't been seen since 2017 after the investigation got underway. He faces charges too, as do eight others.ABC13 reached out to Joe Myers Toyota for comment. They did not return our calls.Aquaworld said it does not condone Hernandez's behavior and took immediate action to ensure neither he, nor others involved in the scheme work for Aquaworld. They said they also sent a letter to all of their customers alerting them to the issue and offering assistance if their information had been compromised. They said Hernandez was an independent contractor and not directly employed by Aquaworld.