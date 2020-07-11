Man rescues two women from burning car in Denver Harbor

DENVER HARBOR, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who rushed to save two women from a burning, flipped over car is speaking out Friday evening.

Alexis Solis told ABC13 around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, he heard a loud noise and went to check on his daughter, thinking she fell out of the bed.

When Solis didn't find anything strange going on in his daughter's bedroom, he looked out of his window and saw a car flipped over and on fire.

Solis said he told his girlfriend to call 911 while he rushed over to the vehicle to help the two women inside.

"The door finally got unjammed, and I was able to open the door and pull her out on the street away from the car," Solis said. "I went back because the other girl had crossed back to the car, and I pulled her back to the grass. At that time, the ambulances and fire trucks had got there."

Solis said the two women were badly burned, and he was left pretty shaken up.

Solis is asking for the community to pray for both women's recovery.
