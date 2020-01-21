1 dead in fiery three-vehicle crash near Lone Star Community College

At least one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department told ABC13, they responded to a report of a car fire around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 19700 block of West Road.



Witnesses at the scene told Harris County deputies they saw the driver of a BMW driving westbound, weaving in and out of traffic.

According to the witnesses, the BMW struck an SUV that was heading eastbound, the car started spinning and then struck a Chevy truck that was also driving eastbound. Deputies say the BMW caught fire after crashing with the Chevy truck.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries, according to deputies.

Authorities are still investigating the crash but believe the driver was killed on impact.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News