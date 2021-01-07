HISD students say riots at US Capitol were difficult to watch, but remain hopeful

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the world watched the chaos unfold at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C., students across the country witnessed history. Students at HISD's Carnegie Vanguard High School said they saw the riots, but the COVID-19 pandemic made the viewing unusual."It was kind of detached," said student Talia Hirsch. "Usually, when big events happen, I'm used to being in the classroom."Dr. Charlotte Haney, a history teacher at Carnegie Vanguard, has in-person students, but some are opting to learn at home."We miss being in the classroom together," said Dr. Haney. "Zoom is great, but it doesn't provide the same synergy the classroom does."Despite the unusual time in education, Haney said her students have managed to stay engaged. She's told her students it takes participation for a democracy to work, and it appears her students are taking her words to heart."You could feel the tension building up," said student Logan George. "Something like this wasn't unexpected."Despite the political unrest, along with the challenges provided by the pandemic, these students are hopeful for the future."There is hope that we can eventually establish positive dialogue," explained Varshitha Krishman, also a student at Carnegie Vanguard. "I think schools are wonderful places to start those things."