Northwest and K9 have three ATM Burglary suspects in custody 1200 Blalock. Assist by Spring Valley PD and Memorial Village PD. 202 pic.twitter.com/BnYIIseXvR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 11, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three suspects didn't get very far after they attempted to steal an ATM in northwest Houston, police said.Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a Capital One bank on Blalock, near the Katy Freeway.Police said the ATM appeared ripped from its foundation after posting pictures of the destroyed ATM.Three suspects were taken into custody by Houston police.