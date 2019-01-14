Cadillac smashes into building at Langham Creek High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver crashes into Langham Creek High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A vehicle slammed into a building at Langham Creek High School early Monday morning.

The SUV, which appears to be a Cadillac, hit the building near the front doors. It crashed into a wall that has a hallway on the other side.

The vehicle was removed and a wrecker brought in to help clear the scene.

Students were still entering the school building. The school district says there are no known injuries.

The district released the following statement about the incident:

Around 7:00 a.m., prior to the start of school, a vehicle accidentally hit an exterior wall and window section of Langham Creek High School. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The area was secured by CFISD police and campus personnel and is already being repaired by district maintenance. As an additional safety precaution, several classrooms have temporarily been relocated.

Langham Creek's school hours are 7:20 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

A vehicle slammed into a building at Langham Creek High School early Monday morning.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car into buildingcy-fair isdCypress
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday morning at IAH
Sources: Hostages being held at UPS facility in Gloucester Co., NJ
Texas to issue Feb. SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Dogs found in Galveston appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
'World record egg' cracks the internet
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
Show More
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Messy pizza place shut down after worker caught sleeping
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast thrills crowd with flawless routine
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
More News