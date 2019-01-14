A car slammed into Langham Creek HS this morning. Thank goodness no one was hurt! We have @_SkyEye video at 11 on #abc13 pic.twitter.com/NCGeUAbtGQ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 14, 2019

A vehicle slammed into a building at Langham Creek High School early Monday morning.The SUV, which appears to be a Cadillac, hit the building near the front doors. It crashed into a wall that has a hallway on the other side.The vehicle was removed and a wrecker brought in to help clear the scene.Students were still entering the school building. The school district says there are no known injuries.