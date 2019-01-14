HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A vehicle slammed into a building at Langham Creek High School early Monday morning.
The SUV, which appears to be a Cadillac, hit the building near the front doors. It crashed into a wall that has a hallway on the other side.
The vehicle was removed and a wrecker brought in to help clear the scene.
Students were still entering the school building. The school district says there are no known injuries.
The district released the following statement about the incident:
Around 7:00 a.m., prior to the start of school, a vehicle accidentally hit an exterior wall and window section of Langham Creek High School. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The area was secured by CFISD police and campus personnel and is already being repaired by district maintenance. As an additional safety precaution, several classrooms have temporarily been relocated.
Langham Creek's school hours are 7:20 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
A car slammed into Langham Creek HS this morning. Thank goodness no one was hurt! We have @_SkyEye video at 11 on #abc13 pic.twitter.com/NCGeUAbtGQ— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 14, 2019